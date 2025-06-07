Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Contract Details Revealed
We now know the details of Aaron Rodgers' contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth a base value of $13.65 million. $10 million of that money is guaranteed, and the contract has a maximum value of $19.5 million, meaning that there's up to $5.85 million in playtime and team performance incentives included.
The four-time MVP was at Pittsburgh's facility today to sign the deal and make the partnership between the two sides official ahead of mandatory veteran minicamp, which will begin on June 10.
After around three months of waiting, the news broke on Thursday that Rodgers finally committed to the Steelers. The 41-year-old will slot in as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, and the hope is that he can help the team contend while also providing a bit of stability at the most important position on the field.
He joins a signal caller room that also features the likes of Mason Rudolph, who returned to Pittsburgh on a two-year contract in March after a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans, and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard.
Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer with 10 Pro Bowl nods under his belt, was released by the New York Jets this offseason after throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024.
