October 2, 2021
Steelers Rule Out Chase Claypool vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have downgraded Chase Claypool prior to their Week 4 kickoff with the Green Bay Packers.
Author:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have downgraded wide receiver Chase Claypool to out against the Green Bay Packers. 

Claypool suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and did not participate on Friday. He was first listed as questionable but has since been ruled inactive in Week 4. 

Claypool has caught 15 passes for 211 yards this season, including a 96-yard performance in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers did get good news with their wide receivers as Diontae Johnson (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) are both active against the Packers. Johnson missed Week 3 while Smith-Schuster left in the second half. 

The Steelers-Packers matchup is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. See the entire injury report here. 

