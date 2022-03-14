Steelers Sign Chuks Okorafor to Big Payday
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor for nearly $30 million, according to multiple reports.
Okorafor is signing a three-year, $29.25 million with $20.5 million in the first two years. He’ll return as the expected starter with Dan Moore Jr.
With Okorafor's big payday, the Steelers might have their starting offensive line in place. Pittsburgh intends to sign center Mason Cole from the Minnesota Vikings.
As of now, the expected starting five looks like:
- Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.
- Left Guard: Kevin Dotson
- Center: Mason Cole
- Right Guard: Kendrick Green
- Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole
Steelers Re-Sign Chuks Okorafor
Mitchell Trubisky Responds to Steelers Signing
Browns Release WR Jarvis Landry
Terrell Edmunds Will Test Free Agency
Steelers Re-Sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook