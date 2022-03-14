Steelers Sign Chuks Okorafor to Big Payday

The Pittsburgh Steelers handed their right tackle a decent payday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor for nearly $30 million, according to multiple reports.

Okorafor is signing a three-year, $29.25 million with $20.5 million in the first two years. He’ll return as the expected starter with Dan Moore Jr.

With Okorafor's big payday, the Steelers might have their starting offensive line in place. Pittsburgh intends to sign center Mason Cole from the Minnesota Vikings.

As of now, the expected starting five looks like:

Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.

Left Guard: Kevin Dotson

Center: Mason Cole

Right Guard: Kendrick Green

Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor

