Steelers Sign Former Falcons WR Scotty Miller
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting Scotty Miller with his former head coach, signing the Atlanta Falcons free agent to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Miller, 26, spent last season in Atlanta catching 11 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He spent his first four years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching 74 passes in 50 games for 924 yards and four touchdowns.
The Steelers have an abundance of veteran slot wide receivers after the addition of Miller, but the former Falcon will get a shot to make the 53-man roster this summer. He'll compete with Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, but could have the upper hand with his familiarity to Arthur Smith's offense.
Pittsburgh has been in search of more veteran help in the receiver room, but the addition of Miller may not rule out another move for a bigger name. Still, it's more competition and a versatile player with plenty of speed and success working with Smith.
