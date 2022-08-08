Skip to main content

Steelers Sign LB Ron'Dell Carter

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their pass rusher room.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing pass rusher Ron'Dell Carter, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. 

Carter was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison Unversity in 2020. He played one game for the Houston Texans in 2021 before being claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals. 

Carter joins a group of Derrek Tuszka, Tuzar Skipper, T.D. Moultry and Delonte Scott for a roster spot behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Genard Avery. 

The Steelers will need to cut a player following the signing. 

