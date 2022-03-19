Steelers Release Statement on Passing of John Clayton

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement following the news that legendary NFL insider John Clayton has passed away at the age of 67.

Clayton was a Braddock native who went to Churchill Area High School before attending Duquesne University. He then started his NFL career writing for local outlets such as AP Radio, Steel City Sports, and the Pittsburgh Press.

The Steelers are morning with the rest of the NFL world as a Hall of Fame voice passes.

"He was a Pittsburgh media icon who covered the Steelers for over a decade in the 1970s and 1980s, and he continued to follow and report on the team even when he moved on to become one of the most respected NFL National Reporters. Our thoughts are with his wife, Pat, at this difficult time."

Clayton was hired by ESPN in 1995 and inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Duquesne in 2001. In 2007, he was awarded the Dick McCann Memorial Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

James Washington Signs With Cowboys

Steelers Sign All-Pro Kick/Punt Returner

Mike Tomlin's a Legend, When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

Levi Wallace: From Underdog to Steelers

Myles Jack Says This Phone Call With Tomlin Sealed Deal for Steelers

Mason Cole Discusses the Position He'll Play With Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers