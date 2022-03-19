Skip to main content

Steelers Release Statement on Passing of John Clayton

The Pittsburgh native started his Hall of Fame career covering the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement following the news that legendary NFL insider John Clayton has passed away at the age of 67.

Clayton was a Braddock native who went to Churchill Area High School before attending Duquesne University. He then started his NFL career writing for local outlets such as AP Radio, Steel City Sports, and the Pittsburgh Press.

The Steelers are morning with the rest of the NFL world as a Hall of Fame voice passes. 

"He was a Pittsburgh media icon who covered the Steelers for over a decade in the 1970s and 1980s, and he continued to follow and report on the team even when he moved on to become one of the most respected NFL National Reporters. Our thoughts are with his wife, Pat, at this difficult time."

Clayton was hired by ESPN in 1995 and inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Duquesne in 2001. In 2007, he was awarded the Dick McCann Memorial Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

