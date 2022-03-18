James Washington Signs With Cowboys

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is headed to the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington is headed back to his home state of Texas, signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Washington was a second-round pick for the Steelers in 2018, and played in 60 games for Pittsburgh, but never caught on within the offense. In four years, Washington recorded just 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

There were reports last training camp that Washington requested a trade, to which he did not deny during a press conference. Expectations heading into the offseason was he would sign elsewhere.

The Steelers have now lost three of their top five receivers after Washington leaves for Dallas. JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Ray-Ray McCloud signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

