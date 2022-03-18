Skip to main content

Steelers Sign All-Pro Kick/Punt Returner

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a return specialist.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former New England Patriots punt and kick returner Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $4.2 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Olszewski, 25, was a First-Team All-Pro returner in 2020 after accumulating 346 punt return yards and finding the endzone once. In 2021, he averaged 23.1 yards per kick return and 11.9 yards per punt return. 

The Olszewski signing comes one day after Ray-Ray McCloud signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh was reportedly in the mix, but McCloud went to San Fran and the Steelers looked for a backup option. 

Olszewski is listed as a wide receiver but has only caught nine passes for 127 yards throughout his career. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs With Chiefs

Browns Land Deshaun Watson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mike Tomlin's a Legend, When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

Levi Wallace: From Underdog to Steelers

Ray-Ray McCloud Signs With 49ers

Myles Jack Says This Phone Call With Tomlin Sealed Deal for Steelers

Mason Cole Discusses the Position He'll Play With Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16741693_168388034_lowres (2)
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs With Chiefs

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_15236260_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Browns Land Deshaun Watson

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (8)
Podcasts

Mike Tomlin's a Legend, When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin9 hours ago
USATSI_17069227_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Levi Wallace: From Underdog to Steelers

By Derrick Bell10 hours ago
USATSI_17413399_168388034_lowres
News

Ray-Ray McCloud Signs With 49ers

By Noah Strackbein10 hours ago
USATSI_16922346_168388034_lowres
News

Myles Jack Says This Phone Call With Mike Tomlin Sealed Deal for Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17477596_168388034_lowres
News

Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Browns

By Noah StrackbeinMar 17, 2022
USATSI_16699884_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Cole Addresses What Position He'll Play for Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMar 17, 2022