Steelers Sign All-Pro Kick/Punt Returner

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former New England Patriots punt and kick returner Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $4.2 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Olszewski, 25, was a First-Team All-Pro returner in 2020 after accumulating 346 punt return yards and finding the endzone once. In 2021, he averaged 23.1 yards per kick return and 11.9 yards per punt return.

The Olszewski signing comes one day after Ray-Ray McCloud signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh was reportedly in the mix, but McCloud went to San Fran and the Steelers looked for a backup option.

Olszewski is listed as a wide receiver but has only caught nine passes for 127 yards throughout his career.

