    December 13, 2021
    Steelers Swap Out Practice Squad Players

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add a defensive end to their practice squad.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive end John Simon to the practice squad and have released kicker Sam Sloman. 

    Simon was the Baltimore Ravens fourth round pick in 2013, who played three seasons with the team. He's also spent time with the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017-19), New England Patriots (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021). 

    In 99 games, Simon has recorded 259 tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions. 

    The Steelers have also placed defensive back Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. 

