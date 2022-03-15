Skip to main content
Player(s)
Marcus Allen, Robert Spillane
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Place Tenders on Two ILBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will (likely) keep two inside linebackers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed restricted free agent tenders on linebackers Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen, according to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro.

The Steelers placed an original round tender on Allen, who was a fifth-round pick in 2018, and a rights of first refusal tender on Spillane meaning they can match any offer he receives but will not get compensation. He'll make a minimum of $2.4 million this season.

Spillane has seen his role grow dramatically since hitting the ground running in 2020. The former practice squad member has started 11 games the last two seasons and has played a primary backup role at inside linebacker since being elevated.

Allen played in 16 games last season, including one start. However, the last two seasons, he's played a special teams role, contributing just 6% of defensive snaps in 2021.

