Steelers Interview Three Outside Candidates for GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers add three more candidates to their GM search.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed interviews with three outside candidates for their general manager position, the team announced.

The Steelers interviews included Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dobbs, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

Dobbs has worked in the scouting department of the Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders throughout his NFL career.

Wooden spent 16 seasons with the New York Jets before working with the Chargers scouting department since 2013.

Cowden just finished his 22nd season in the NFL and sixth with the Titans where he oversees the scouting department, both college and pro, including advance scouting, free agency preparation, and evaluation of players in the NFL and all other professional leagues.

The Steelers also interviewed two in-house candidates in vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.

Team president Art Rooney II confirmed GM Kevin Colbert will step down following the 2022 NFL Draft. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team will continue to interview more candidates for the position.

