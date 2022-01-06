Steelers Name T.J. Watt 2021 Team MVP

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have named outside linebacker T.J. Watt their 2021 team MVP.

The award, selected by the players, is given out each year to the team's best on-field performer. This is the third-consecutive year Watt has won the award.

Watt is looking to top-off a record-breaking year with one final bang. The outside linebacker has recorded 21.5 sacks this season, which is 1.5 away from breaking the NFL's single-season record. He's already surpassed James Harrison for the most single-season sacks in Steelers history.

Watt has also been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week three times this season.

"He's one of the best defensive players in the game," said defensive captain Cameron Heyward. "He's the best outside linebacker. He's the best defensive player to me. To have a guy that can change the game in one play.

"He is a playmaker. He is a rare breed.

"He is a game wrecker."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Buccaneers Release Antonio Brown

Steelers Place Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green on COVID-19 List

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown Releases Statement, Texts From Bruce Arians

Steelers DC Keith Butler Tests Positive for COVID-19

John Harbaugh Says T.J. Watt is Best Defensive Player in NFL

Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Starting Job

Steelers Activate Several Starters From COVID-19 List