Buccaneers Officially Release Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially move on from Antonio Brown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially released wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Brown left Week 17's game against the New York Jets midway through the third quarter, claiming he was told to leave after an argument over the health of his ankle. 

Afterwards, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc." Later, he denied any reports that Brown claimed to be concerning about his lingering ankle injury. 

"It was very hard," Arians said about Browns' exit in Week 17. "I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him.

"I care about him a bunch. I hope that he's OK."

The Buccaneers released a statement about the release, stating they have attempted to reach Brown multiple times about an evaluation of his injury. 

"While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate with medical personnel that he could nnot play."

Brown will hit waivers before becoming a free agent. The 33-year-old released in a lengthy statement that he will undergo surgery on his ankle.

