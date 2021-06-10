Final Dates and Times of Steelers Preseason Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will kick off the preseason on Aug. 8.

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL released the 2021 preseason schedule, kicking off the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys on August 8.

The Steelers will open the preseason at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 8 p.m. From there, they'll travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, head back home to play the Lions and finish off their exhibition games in Carolina against the Panthers.

Steelers Preseason Schedule:

Hall of Fame Game vs. Dallas Cowboys: August 8 @ 8 p.m.

August 8 @ 8 p.m. at Philadelphia Eagles: August 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

August 12 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions: August 21 @ 7:30 p.m.

August 21 @ 7:30 p.m. at Carolina Panthers: August 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh opens up the regular season the road in Buffalo against the Bills. Their home opener comes in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

