AllSteelers Talk: Will Mason Rudolph Ever Be JuJu Smith-Schuster's Quarterback Again?

The futures of Mason Rudolph and JuJu Smith-Schuster are worth talking about.
We've seen Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but will that role ever be more than a sample size?

Rudolph wants to be a starting quarterback for the Steelers, and he might have the best chance to be once Ben Roethlisberger is gone. Is it set in stone, though? And what about Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs? Are they already out of contention?

JuJu Smith-Schuster left the door open for a Steelers return next offseason, but it's hard to say for sure he'll spend more than this season in Pittsburgh. If he ends up else where - including the AFC North - what does it mean?

Devin Bush and Zach Banner, two of Pittsburgh's updated "Killer B's", are set to return after season-ending ACL injuries in 2020. How will they bounce back?

Finally, do the Steelers deserve to be big underdogs heading into a week one road trip to Buffalo?

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

