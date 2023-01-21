Former Pittsburgh Steelers DC Tony Dungy was under fire after a controversial tweet was caught by the public.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet.

Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter.

"That’s nothing,” the coach responded by writing. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

The tweet has since been deleted.

Dungy's words were under fire from many fans and media.

The former Steelers player and coach has since issues an apology, stating he should be spreading love and he did not do that in his tweet.

Dungy spent just the 1977-1978 season with the Steelers as a player, but returned to the team from 1981-1988 as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



Steelers Are Too Scared to Dream Big

NFL Insider Blasts Steelers OC Decision

Steelers Give It All Away With Matt Canada Decision

Steelers Choose Their OC

Taylor Lewan Hints Interest in Joining Steelers

Kenny Pickett Spot on About Diontae Johnson, George Pickens