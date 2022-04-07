Two More Coaches Join Brian Flores Lawsuit Against NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores is now being backed by two former NFL coaches.

PITTSBURGH -- Two more former NFL coaches have joined Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores's lawsuit against the NFL on grounds of teams taking advantage of his race during the hiring process.

Steve Wilks, who was the Arizona Cardinals' head coach during the 2018 season, and Ray Horton, an NFL assistant since 1994 who was interviewed by the Tennessee Titans in 2016 are now added to the lawsuit against the league, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Titans and Cardinals.

Lawyers of the coaches say Wilks was a "bridge coach" who not given any meaningful chance to succeed."

"When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him," Wilks said in a statement. "This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront. Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates. That is not currently the case, and I look forward to working with Coach Flores and Coach Horton to ensure that the aspiration of racial equality in the NFL becomes a reality."

Flores' lawsuit is filed in New York and asks for a number of things including, increased transparency in NFL hiring, incentives for hiring Black coaches and increased visibility for Black assistant coaches.

