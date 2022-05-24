Skip to main content

Steelers UDFA Tyree Johnson No-Go at First Day of OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie is expected to make a splash when active.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed 10 undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft, but none seemed more promising than outside linebacker Tyree Johnson. 

But Johnson's time to shine will have to wait. The Texas A&M pass-rusher did not participate in the opening day of Organized Team Activities. Instead, he remained dressed in a jersey, holding a helmet on the sideline. 

It's not confirmed whether or not Johnson is dealing with an injury, suffered one in warm ups or was just not participating during Day 1 of OTAs. He and defensive end Chris Wormley were the only two defensive lineman watching from the side during individual drills. 

Wormley was dressed in street clothes.

Johnson dealt with a calf injury during his final season at Texas A&M and then suffered a quad injury during the East-West Shrine Bowl. 

All Steelers will continue to monitor the situation as OTAs continue.

