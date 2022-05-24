What’s Up Steelers Nation

Hello, All Steelers readers. I’m happy to announce that I’ll be helping Noah Strackbein with coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers for All Steelers during training camp and the upcoming season. I’m grateful to Noah for the trust he has in me as I take on this new challenge. I’ll continue to cover the Pitt for Inside the Panthers as I take on this new role.

I attended the University of Pittsburgh for four years and graduated just last month with a degree in communications and political science. There, I got my start in journalism by working for The Pitt News, Pitt’s independent, student-run newspaper, as a writer and editor at the sports desk.

During my four years with The Pitt News, I primarily covered men’s basketball, but also filled in with coverage of everything from football to softball to national news about college athletics. Last summer, I interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering high school, college and minor league baseball in Western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh has become home to me over the past four years and I am excited to make this city a permanent part of my life. I hope the fact that I grew up a Patriots fan doesn’t rub anyone the wrong way — I promise to check that bias at the door, especially when Week Two arrives. I have tremendous admiration for the intense passion that fans from all over the country have for the Steelers and I hope that my work for All Steelers serves them well.

