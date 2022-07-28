Let the Pranks Begin at Steelers Training Camp

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are living in the dorms for the next three weeks, and even if they are all professionals, it's not holding them back from enjoying the atmosphere.

College dorms meant plenty of things. You were finally off on your own, you needed to learn to clean up after yourself, and every chance someone got, there was going to be a prank.

The Steelers are feeling the same way.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is sharing a pod with his brother Derek. The two have been known to goof around with each other, and Watt took no time when he arrived to let everyone know there is going to be pranks.

Adding to that will be rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who said nobody - outside of Calvin Austin, who's Picken's roommate - is safe from his tricks.

"I'll prank Antonio Brown, it doesn't matter," Pickens laughed. "I'm going to prank whoever I feel like pranking at the time."

Pickens said he's a bit disappointed pranks haven't started yet, but he has ideas, and they'll start happening soon.

"I'm a prankster so I was thinking first day, what's going to happen," Pickens said. "We've got to have fun, it's camp, you can't be too serious."

Let the pranks begin.

