Skip to main content

Let the Pranks Begin at Steelers Training Camp

There's only one player who's safe at Pittsburgh Steelers camp.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are living in the dorms for the next three weeks, and even if they are all professionals, it's not holding them back from enjoying the atmosphere. 

College dorms meant plenty of things. You were finally off on your own, you needed to learn to clean up after yourself, and every chance someone got, there was going to be a prank. 

The Steelers are feeling the same way. 

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is sharing a pod with his brother Derek. The two have been known to goof around with each other, and Watt took no time when he arrived to let everyone know there is going to be pranks. 

Adding to that will be rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who said nobody - outside of Calvin Austin, who's Picken's roommate - is safe from his tricks.

"I'll prank Antonio Brown, it doesn't matter," Pickens laughed. "I'm going to prank whoever I feel like pranking at the time."

Pickens said he's a bit disappointed pranks haven't started yet, but he has ideas, and they'll start happening soon. 

"I'm a prankster so I was thinking first day, what's going to happen," Pickens said. "We've got to have fun, it's camp, you can't be too serious."

Let the pranks begin. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Trubisky and Pickens Building Deep Connection

Diontae Johnson Does Not Practice to Open Steelers Camp

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Diontae Johnson Leaves Camp Participation in Question

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18503649_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Fans Already Booing Trubisky

By Noah Strackbein13 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (17)
AllSteelers+

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Trubisky and Pickens Growing Deep Connection

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
USATSI_18504563_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Not Practicing to Open Steelers Camp

By Stephen Thompson15 hours ago
USATSI_18503661_168388034_lowres
News

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (16)
News

Cam Heyward Responds to Ben Roethlisberger's 'Selfish' Comments

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_18504557_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Leaves Camp Participation in Question

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_18359732_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Putting All Weight on Najee Harris

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
June 9 (86)
AllSteelers+

Explaining Steelers Camp Stories: Kenny Pickett's Uphill Battle

By Derrick Bell23 hours ago