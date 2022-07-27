Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Trubisky and Pickens Growing Deep Connection

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing their three-way quarterback competition to training camp. With fans in the stands at Saint Vincent College, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett took the stage for opening day of practice. Here's what we learned.

The order on day one: Trubisky, Rudolph, Pickett, Oladokun

Chris Oladokun Gets Nothing

The Steelers did plenty of passing drills on day one, but none of them featured Chris Oladokun. The seventh-round rookie took zero snaps during team and seven-on-seven drills.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 8/12

- Trubisky struggled at the beginning of practice, going 1-3 to open seven-on-seven. Once a fan shouted "get Pickett in there" things changed. He found George Pickens down the sideline for a great back shoulder grab and finished the day with six-straight completions.

Mason Rudolph: 10/13

- Rudolph was the most consistent quarterback early, but as practice went on, he faded. A good chunk of his throws were underneath, but history shows his quick reads allow him to find open tight ends and running backs.

Kenny Pickett: 8/11

- Pickett threw training camp's first interception on the last play of the afternoon. Outside of that, his highlights were a pass up the middle to Anthony Miller and a few escapes from the pocket. It's clear he operates on the run well and has the ability to control receivers while he's moving.

Quotes From the Day

George Pickens Loves the Deep Ball from Trubisky

"I would say he's probably one of the ones to let it go deep. If any of the other quarterbacks have been going deep, I just probably haven't been in at the time. So me and Mitch have probably connected the most out of all of them."

Pat Freiermuth Feels Good About QBs

"Mitch did great. I think all the quarterbacks did real well and we're going to be in good shape moving forward."

Anthony Miller Sees Potential in Trubisky and Pickett

"Those guys are great. We're all putting in that work. We've got meetings tonight, we'll probably look over plays until about 9, 10 o'clock. We're definitely putting the work to get better each and everyday."

