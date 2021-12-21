Buccaneers Sign RB Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell will reunite with Antonio Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.

Bell played five games with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, rushing 31 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he played 11 games and rushed for 328 yards and two scores with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

According to reports, Lenard Fournette could miss multiple games with a hamstring injury, and the team is even considering putting him on Injured Reserve for the next three weeks.

Bell will join Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaugh in the backfield for Tampa Bay.

Bell will reunite with former Steelers teammate Antonio Brown as well.

