Ryan Clark Blasts NFL For Steelers Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 schedule dropped yesterday, and many fans have already expressed concerns.
The Steelers begin the season immediately with a return for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to Atlanta, where he spent 2021 thru 2023 as their head coach.
However, the real issue for most fans arises with their post-bye week schedule. After a Week 9 bye week, they go to take on the Commanders in Landover. Then, from Week 11 to Week 18 they will play all 6 of their divisional games, starting with the Ravens at home Week 11. Their only reprieve from tough AFC North competition comes against two of the best teams in the NFL in the Eagles and the Chiefs. The Chiefs game will be played on Christmas Day on just four days rest.
Former Steelers safety and current NFL analyst Ryan Clark had a lot to say in regards to the schedule, mostly regarding its perceived toughness.
"Coach Tomlin has a saying, I try to make things as uncomfortable as possible. Guess what my dog? You ain't gotta try hard this year because the NFL did it for you," Clark said in a clip from ESPN's Get Up on Thursday morning. "Who made this schedule? What dude from Cleveland all of a sudden got a job in the league office? To think that you have to play the Ravens twice, the Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, and then the Eagles and the Chiefs...the end of the season is where we've seen the Steelers find ways to compete.'"
The Steelers will have a chance to prove that they can compete down the stretch like Clark said, starting with the Falcons in Week 1.
