NFL Executive Defends Steelers' Brutal Scheduling
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were already set to face one of the most brutal schedules in the NFL this coming season and that was before the NFL backloaded their slate with all six AFC North games, a trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles and a Christmas Day game at home against the defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs.
It's an unusual layout for a schedule but the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning, Mike North, defended the decision to hand the Steelers so many divisional games and marquee matchups later in the season, after their Week 9 bye.
“We certainly didn’t set out to have any divisional games that late,” North said on a conference call with reporters after the schedule came out. “It’s like a college basketball schedule with the non-conference early. It wasn’t intentional but it wasn’t something we looked at and thought was unfair. You talk about the physicality of the divisional games, and I’m not sure that any NFL game is not a physical contest."
North said the league is going to look into trying to set up more late-season divisional games around the NFL moving forward. They appreciate how it raised the stakes of those November and December games because the divisional matchups hold so much weight on playoff races.
Steelers team president Art Rooney II told Steelers.com that this schedule "not exactly how I would have drawn it up," and added that it is highly unusual.
“They are bunched together,” Rooney said. “That’s probably going to be quite a stretch and will be a meaningful stretch, for sure. It’s kind of unusual. I’m not sure I can remember having one like this, where we don’t play any division games until late in the season. It’s something different.”
The Steelers have high hopes for the 2024 season and expect to not just return to the playoffs, but make a run through the postseason. First, they'll have to survive some tough tests during the regular season to get there.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Named Underdogs For Season Opener
- Steelers Record Prediction: Winning Season Coming?
- Report: Steelers Home Opener Announced
- Steelers WR Named Rookie of the Year Sleeper
- Bears Coach Slams Steelers QB Justin Fields