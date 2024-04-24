Steelers QB Justin Fields Impressing Early at Workouts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Russell Wilson will be their starting quarterback in 2024, but they aren't closing the door on Justin Fields and what the young passer can do in a new environment. And in just a couple days with his new teammates, he's already impressing.
Speaking with Steelers Afternoon Drive, tight end Pat Freiermuth raved about what he's seeing out of Fields through the first phase of the offseason workout program.
"Justin’s been great," Freiermuth said. "He came in, and he was eager to go. He looks great in workouts. You can definitely tell like him and Russ they have that ‘aura’ about them that they are ready to go and ready to lead our team. It’s exciting to be around. They are definitely awesome team guys."
Fields, 25. is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL, but has plenty of potential as a former first-round pick. Even if he doesn't start in Pittsburgh this season, he's likely viewed as a long-term option since Wilson is operating on a one-year deal.
Pittsburgh acquired Fields for just a conditional sixth-round pick from the Chicago Bears. Wilson will start ahead of Fields in the competition this summer, but the Steelers won't shut down the young QB if he proves he deserves a chance.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Report: Steelers Working on Draft Trade With Broncos
- Diontae Johnson Addresses Trade From Steelers
- Steelers Get Asking Price for Brandon Aiyuk
- Steelers Discussing Brandon Aiyuk Trade Package
- Steelers Insider Shuts Down Last Home for Tyler Boyd