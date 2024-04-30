Report: Broncos Not Trading Courtland Sutton to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had rumors flying all over the place after CBS Sports analyst and former cornerback Bryant McFadden reported that the team was closing in on a "significant playmaker" after the NFL Draft.
Immediately, everyone started speculating about what the move could be, and which player the Steelers were trying to acquire. The wide receiver market was the hottest place for the rumor mill, and therefore, the belief was that they were in talks with either the Denver Broncos or San Francisco 49ers.
Courtland Sutton seemed like the most realistic option for many, and that thought only ramped up when NFL insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted out a GIF that hinted at Sutton reuniting with Russell Wilson.
But apparently, it's not happening. According to 9News reported Mike Klis, the team has no intentions of trading Sutton and the two sides are in good standing after the NFL Draft.
The Steelers could be pursuing other names, if it is a wide receiver, but those names are unknown at the time. They may also be targeting another position such as cornerback. Right now, however, it's a waiting game to see who the "significant playmaker" is.
