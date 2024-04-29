All Steelers

Steelers Invite Veteran CB For Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host a veteran defensive back for a tryout during rookie minicamp.

Stephen Thompson

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) against the
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) against the / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until their final pick of the weekend to draft a cornerback, despite it being a major team need. But they might have found another way to fill that need.

The Steelers will turn to a veteran, brining former Raiders and Ravens defensive back, Anthony Averett for a tryout during rookie minicamp, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Averett didn't play last season after being released from the San Francisco 49ers on an injury setlement. He's been placed on injured reserve four times in his career and spent the 2023 campaign on the Lions practice squad.

Over five seasons in the NFL, Averett has amassed 114 total tackles, 23 passes defended and three interceptions (all of which came during the 2021 season, his lone year as a full-time starter). Averett, a former four-tround pick out of Alabama, has appeared in 51 games over the course of his career and started 27.

The Steelers cornerback room is still rather thin, with Joey Porter Jr. the only returning starter. Darius Rush and Cory Trice hope to make impacts as second-year players and 2024 draft pick Ryan Watts will push for a roster spot as well. But outside of Porter, there is little starting experience on the roster right now and - if nothing else - Averett would bring that with him to Pittsbugh.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 