Steelers Invite Veteran CB For Tryout
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until their final pick of the weekend to draft a cornerback, despite it being a major team need. But they might have found another way to fill that need.
The Steelers will turn to a veteran, brining former Raiders and Ravens defensive back, Anthony Averett for a tryout during rookie minicamp, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Averett didn't play last season after being released from the San Francisco 49ers on an injury setlement. He's been placed on injured reserve four times in his career and spent the 2023 campaign on the Lions practice squad.
Over five seasons in the NFL, Averett has amassed 114 total tackles, 23 passes defended and three interceptions (all of which came during the 2021 season, his lone year as a full-time starter). Averett, a former four-tround pick out of Alabama, has appeared in 51 games over the course of his career and started 27.
The Steelers cornerback room is still rather thin, with Joey Porter Jr. the only returning starter. Darius Rush and Cory Trice hope to make impacts as second-year players and 2024 draft pick Ryan Watts will push for a roster spot as well. But outside of Porter, there is little starting experience on the roster right now and - if nothing else - Averett would bring that with him to Pittsbugh.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Report: Steelers Closing in on 'Significant Playmaker'
- Steelers Target Tyler Boyd to Make FA Decision Soon
- Steelers Add Joey Porter's Cousins to Minicamp Roster
- Steelers Could Still Make WR Trade
- Steelers Still Need One More Piece