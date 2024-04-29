Report: Steelers Closing in on 'Significant Playmaker'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are closing in on landing a massive name after the 2024 NFL Draft. According to former cornerback and current CBS Sports analyst, Bryant McFadden, the team is "very close to landing a significant playmaker."
This could mean a number of things for the Steelers. The team has been linked to three big names when it comes to wide receivers in Courtland Sutton, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. They could also be looking at cornerback options after only adding a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Following the NFL Draft, Steelers general manager Omar Khan left the door open for a wide receiver move, referring to the team restructuring Alex Highsmith's contract to create roughly $7 million in available cap space.
"We'll see. Like I've said, if there's ever an opportunity to improve the team, we'll look at it and if it makes sense, we're going to go after it," Khan said. "But yeah, we restructured Alex's contract and it puts us in a position to be flexible with some things if there's an opportunity to do something."
We'll now wait and see what Pittsburgh has up their sleeve, but after an impressive free agency period and then an aced NFL Draft, it appears they're ready to make one more splash before heading to OTAs and minicamp.
