Steelers Rookie Credits Big Ben for Key Trait
PITTSBURGH -- Troy Fautaunu's love for the Pittsburgh Steelers began with a connection to Troy Polamalu. But as his football career developed, the eventual first-round draft pick found himself identifying with a different black and gold legend, one on the offensive side of the ball that nevertheless demonstrated the trademark toughness he loved.
Fautanu, whom the Steelers took with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, said in his first meeting with local media at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the player that he most closely associates with Pittsburgh's identity.
"I mean, once again, like, just the grit that the team plays with. Like, I grew up a really big fan of Ben Roethlisberger. That's what I always seen him to do, you know what I mean?" Fautanu said. "He's out there commanding the team and commanding that offense. And I always thought he was one of the toughest guys I've ever seen play. Like, he'd get hit and get right back up, you know? That inspired me to play the way that I do. So, yeah, hats off, man. Coach Tomlin's done a really great job, you know what I mean? And I'm just so happy to be under him and learn from him."
Fautanu began his football career as a running back and fullback and said he always imagined he'd have the ball in his hands for the rest of his career. When the opportunity to become a lineman was presented, he was hesitant. But as soon as Fautanu got his first taste of the hard-nosed life in the trenches, he was hooked.
Fautanu has since earned a reputation as a relentless and nasty run blocker who demonstrates supreme athleticism blocking on the edges at 310 pounds. As a lifelong Steelers fan, he tried to emulate what the legends of his favorite franchise did and now he'll get to do it for the team he grew up rooting for.
