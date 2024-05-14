49ers Sign Former Steelers OT
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is on the move and has found a new home in the NFL after an injury cut short his 2023 season.
Hubbard, a former undrafted free agent signing of the Steelers way back in 2013, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Hubbard will bring some versatility and depth with him to the Bay Area this coming season.
Hubbard spent four seasons in Pittsburgh after finishing his college career at UAB. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster on gameday for the first time in September of 2014, when he made his season debut against the Carolina Panthers. He continued to bounce between the practice squad and 53-man roster as an injury replacement before finally getting a full-time roster spot in 2017.
After starting five of the final six games to close the 2017 campagin, the Browns singed Hubbard to a five-year, $37.5 million deal. He went on to appear iin 46 games, starting 39, for Cleveland over the next three seasons before injuries limited him. He signed one more one-year deal with Cleveland before moving to Tennessee and starting all 9 games of his tenure there.
At 32 years old, Hubbard will now look for a fresh start with an NFC contender.
