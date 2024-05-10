Steelers Testing Troy Fautanu at New Spot
PITTSBURGH -- One of the most attractive parts of Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Troy Fautanu's game was his positional versatility but the coaching staff appears to have a clear plan for him as he begins his rookie year in the NFL.
On the first day of rookie minicamp, the Steelers coaching staff had Fautanu working at right tackle alongside fellow rookie lineman, Mason McCormick, who was at right guard. He said that's the plan "for now'' and that means both players are flipping sides from where they played in college.
Fautanu started 29 consecutive games at left tackle to close out his college career at Washington. He was protecting a left-handed quarterback then, so schematically his pass-protecting process will look largely the same as he moves to the right and protects right-handed quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who currently sit atop the Steelers depth chart.
But flipping the footwork and hand placements can be challenging for some offensive linemen. But he'll have to fit himself around a position group that includes 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones, who played all of his 635 snaps at right tackle last season, but figures to move over to the left side according to Steelers general manager Omar Khan said during the NFL Combine and veteran Dan Moore Jr., who filled the starting left tackle spot all season for the Steelers and is limited in his own versatility.
For Fautaunu, a clear plan is emerging and it includes him manning the right tackle spot to begin his professional career.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Watch: Roman Wilson Shows Off Footwork at Steelers Camp
- Former Steelers CB Gets Shot With Titans
- Najee Harris's Agent Shuts Down Steelers Rumor
- Steelers Interested in Bringing Back OLB
- Giants Sign Former Steelers WR