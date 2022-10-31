Changes Have To Be Coming for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- There is absolutely no way the Pittsburgh Steelers can go through the bye week and not make any changes to their team.

After a 35-13 fall to the Philadelphia Eagles, the mood from the Steelers' locker room wasn't that things can turn around. For the first time, there was frustration stemming from the thought that this season could already be over. And because of that, maybe it's time for changes.

There are two moves the Steelers can make right now that could benefit this team's immediate and possibly long-term success. There are no more excuses not to make one of them, but the other seems to be a lingering issue that has hit a point of serious consideration.

With the bye week upon us, now is the right time for the Steelers to make adjustments.

