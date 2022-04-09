Skip to main content

Diontae Johnson's Market Value, Options if Steelers Want to Replace Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a tough situation.

The NFL wide receiver market is exploding, so what will the Pittsburgh Steelers need to pay Diontae Johnson? And if they decided they don't want to, how can - or can they - replace him?

Replacing Diontae Johnson isn't easy. He plays a particular style of football that the Steelers value, and his tape speaks a lot more into the value of him than his numbers do. 

So, does that mean the Steelers just need to sign him? No. There's a lot that goes into this decision, but first they need to find out his market value and how they see him. 

Take a look at what Johnson is going to be asking for, what the Steelers will give him, and how they can replace him if the two sides don't reach an agreement. 

