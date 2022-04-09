Diontae Johnson's Market Value, Options if Steelers Want to Replace Him

The NFL wide receiver market is exploding, so what will the Pittsburgh Steelers need to pay Diontae Johnson? And if they decided they don't want to, how can - or can they - replace him?

Replacing Diontae Johnson isn't easy. He plays a particular style of football that the Steelers value, and his tape speaks a lot more into the value of him than his numbers do.

So, does that mean the Steelers just need to sign him? No. There's a lot that goes into this decision, but first they need to find out his market value and how they see him.

Take a look at what Johnson is going to be asking for, what the Steelers will give him, and how they can replace him if the two sides don't reach an agreement.

