Steelers Can Find Defensive Needs at Senior Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers could find some true defensive stars at the Senior Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will make their way down to Mobile, Alabama for the 2023 Senior Bowl, and the possibilities of them finding answers to their defensive questions are real.

From defensive line help to finding their next star cornerback, the Senior Bowl is filled with options for the Steelers. And with defensive backs coach Grady Brown heading down to work as the defensive coordinator of the National Team, it's almost a guarantee they find someone they're interested in.

Dive into the top talent in Mobile this month and who could land themselves on the Steelers' big board moving forward. Last year, they found Kenny Pickett. Could this year be their defensive star for the future?

We'll find out at the end of the month.

