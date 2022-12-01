Steelers Might Get First Real Look at Jaylen Warren This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be on the verge of seeing what starting running back Jaylen Warren can do for this offense. It won't shut down Najee Harris, but it could change the landscape of this team moving forward.

Seeing Warren as a starter either eliminates or adds to the list of questions surrounding the running game. It doesn't mean he's going to overstep Harris. What it could mean is Pittsburgh changes their approach to the running game differently after they leave Atlanta.

Right now, Harris is sidelined with an oblique injury. With Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland shining against the Indianapolis Colts, the pressure to rush Harris back doesn't carry the weight it once did.

Plus, if this team is still thinking playoffs, keeping him sidelined might be the smart move.

So, what will Warren do? We'll see.

