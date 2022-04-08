Is Steelers First Round Pick Determined?

Are we sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers projections at pick 20?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are locked in on two positions during the pre-draft process, but is their first pick already decided?

The books are already disrespecting the Steelers. Right now, their win over/under is embarrassing low. Even if the team walks into the season as-is, they will win eight games, right?

Is a quarterback the move at pick 20? Some believe there's no denying it's going to be a quarterback in the first round. Meanwhile, some believe the Steelers could make a splash and then make an even bigger splash by moving back into the first round.

Find out what kind of moves Pittsburgh can make.

And will the Browns be the Browns? We have a heated debate on whether or not Cleveland will be better with Deshaun Watson.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Now Paying Diontae Johnson At Least $20 Million

Houston Texans Respond to Brian Flores Lawsuit

Diontae Johnson Demanding $90 Million From Steelers

Should Steelers Trade Diontae Johnson?

Should Steelers Join WR Market?

Steelers Bring in Kyle Hamilton, Could He Really Slide?

Could Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Work?