Steelers Free Agency Grades: Mitchell Trubisky, Chuks Okorafor, Mason Cole

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines for both good and bad during Day 1 of free agency. How did they do?

The Steelers made a few splash signings to open free agency, but where does it leave them moving forward? Mitchell Trubisky, Chuks Okorafor and Mason Cole got the ball rolling. Now, James Daniels is added to the mix.

Did the Steelers land anyone they could use now and later? What's the thoughts process? And, of course, our grades.

