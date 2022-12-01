Steelers Aren't Out of Playoff Contention Yet

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers migth be sitting with four wins on the season, but this team is just getting started.

12 weeks and 11 games into their 2022 campaign, the Steelers are just now starting to play some of their best football. And from the looks of it, their actual best football is still in front of them.

Their rookie quarterback is finally starting to click, the running game is working and the passing game is explosive. This is the first time all season the offense actually worked.

And then on defense, even if it doesn't always look clean, there are games where the group is shutting down offenses. With the easiest part of their schedule coming up, that should continue.

Long story short, this team isn't out of it yet.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries

Jaylen Warren Provides Update to Hamstring Injury

Don't Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

Kenny Pickett Finding Voice in Steelers Play-Calling Decisions

Steelers Will Adjust Weekly Routine to Accommodate Minor Injuries

Steelers (Long and Short Term) Future Looks Bright

Five Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Colts