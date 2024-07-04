Steelers WR Search Growing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting and watching as other teams try to handle their own wide receiver situations. Meanwhile, they're looking for a door to open, and are believed to be one of the top teams ready to pounce when one does.
So, what are they waiting for? Really, it comes down to the other team being ready for a move. Reports claim that Pittsburgh had a trade in place with the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Draft, which nearly resulted in them landing Brandon Aiyuk. But now, there's a new update that could be keeping the Steelers away from returning to the likely side of making a move for the All-Pro.
Then, there's a new situation emerging. Pittsburgh needs another star wide receiver, and after Justin Jefferson signed a massive deal, the wide receiver market has exploded. Teams can't afford their top pass-catcher, but Pittsburgh can. A new name may be on the block for the Steelers.
Let's talk about Cam Heyward. The Steelers defensive captain has reportedly hit a "sticking point" that could end his time in Pittsburgh. If it comes down to years and not dollars, the two sides might be in an even tougher situation than imagined.
The easy answer is that Heyward deserves to finish his career with the Steelers. But when you start trying to negotiate for both sides, it makes less and less sense.
And finally, the offensive line. Everyone expects a certain starting five to be on the field come Week 1, but what if they're not? The Steelers may need to change their approach to avoid a disastrous start for both their offense and their first-round rookie. Which likely means there's a new look to their starting line.
Make sure to tune into our live streams Monday-Friday on our YouTube channel, and subscribe to our podcast anywhere you get your audio downloads.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Will Keep Two Stars Away During Hard Knocks
- Browns Beloved Mascot Passes Away
- Steelers Get Latest Update on Brandon Aiyuk
- Steelers Urged to Sign Super Bowl Winner
- Steelers Land Christian McCaffrey in Re-Draft