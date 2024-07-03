Steelers Land Christian McCaffrey in Re-Draft
PITTSBURGH -- If you take the Pittsburgh Steelers back to the start of the 2024 offseason, wiping everyone's roster clean, who comes away with who? Well, for the black and gold, they land their current quarterback, Russell Wilson, and end up with possibly the best running back/offensive weapon in the NFL.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter did a complete re-draft of the NFL, wiping everyone's roster clean and starting from scratch, much like a Madden video game. The Steelers started with the 20th pick in the fantasy draft, and welcomed San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey to their roster.
"The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year has stayed healthy for two straight seasons. The all-purpose stud is worthy of a top draft slot," Reuter writes.
In the second round, the Steelers stay with a familiar face. After watching all the big-name quarterbacks go off the board, Pittsburgh decides to stick with what they've got, selecting Russell Wilson as their QB1.
In the process of adding Wilson, the Steelers pass up on Baker Mayfield and rookie second-overall pick Jayden Daniels, who is selected one pick later.
"Who am I to stand in the way of a Steelers team that brought in Wilson this offseason? Head coach Mike Tomlin will work with the veteran to make sure all is copacetic in Pittsburgh," Reuter adds.
The Steelers continued their offensive ways in the third round, selecting Detroit Lions lineman Frank Ragnow. Then, in the fourth-round, they turn to the defensive side of the football and replace T.J. Watt with New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Their impressive selections continue into the fifth round as the team finds their WR1. If Brandon Aiyuk isn't going to end up in Pittsburgh in real life, his running mate will make his way to the Steel City in this draft as the Steelers select Deebo Samuel at pick 148.
The finish the next two rounds with safety Xavier McKinney and welcoming back one of their own and finishing things off with captain Cam Heyward.
