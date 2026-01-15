Head Coach Candidates Steelers Must Avoid

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now one of the nine teams looking for a new head coach. After Mike Tomlin stepped down following 19 seasons in the role, the team will hire the fourth head coach since 1969.

Immediately, the Steelers' search contains favorites and standouts. Several young, prominent coordinators who are destined to be head coaches are available, as are multiple former head coaches.

With so many choices, the Steelers can't mess this up, right? Unfortunately, that's anything but the case. There are several candidates that have already been floated around that Pittsburgh must under all circumstances avoid.

John Harbaugh

Everyone would love the wild switch, former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh going to the Ravens' most heated rival.

But let's be realistic before we jump to any conclusions. The Steelers just watched their coach of 19 seasons step away. By all accounts and measures, he was a good coach, but had lost the luster that defined the early stages of his tenure.

Is that not the exact same description of Harbaugh's 18 seasons with Baltimore?

If that's the case, why, then, would the Steelers choose to copy and paste for their next head coach?

They wouldn't, is the answer. And that's why the Steelers have to eliminate Harbaugh from any coaching search.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Mike McCarthy

A native of the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Greenfield, Mike McCarthy has always had ties to the Steelers organization. A Super Bowl winner as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers and former Dallas Cowboys boss, he comes with a wealth of experience.

He also comes with a .500 record in the postseason. Sure, had more success after his Super Bowl win, but he's 11-11 record and has won a single postseason game since the 2016 season.

Jesse Minter

While Harbaugh and McCarthy are two easy veterans to cross off, the Steelers have to narrow the list of impressive rising candidates.

One that they can immediately cross off the list is defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jesse Minter. Minter was a coordinator I named as a potential candidate several months prior, but that infatuation has ended.

While Minter has seen a steady climb, I have doubts about what of his success is due to him compared to hitching to the wagon of both Harbaugh brothers. He has a bright future in the NFL, but he shouldn't be the man to lead Pittsburgh into the next chapter.

