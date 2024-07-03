Steelers Urged to Sign Super Bowl Winner
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their defensive line this offseason by signing former Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers defender Dean Lowry. But without another solidified member of the defensive depth chart behind their starters, one analyst is suggesting another move.
Pro Football Network's Lorenzo Reyna named one available free agent each team in the NFL should sign this summer. For the Steelers, that free agent is a former New England Patriots Super Bowl champion who enters his 13th season at 34 years old. With needed improvement along the defensive line, PFN suggests Pittsburgh reaches out to Lawrence Guy.
"Cornerback is a need, but so is interior help for T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. With Lawrence Guy having a history of collapsing pockets inside, he could be welcomed here greatly," Reyna writes.
After starting his career in Indianapolis, Guy spent time with the San Deigo Chargers and Baltimore Ravens before finding himself in New England. He's played the last seven seasons with the Patriots, recording 507 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 17 sacks during his career.
Last season, Guy added 38 tackles and a tackle for loss to his resume, starting 12 of the 17 games he played in.
The addition of the former Patriot would add versatility to the Steelers defensive line. Guy would have an opportunity to work behind Larry Ogunjobi and in the mix with Lowry and DeMarvin Leal, and could like play across the defensive line if needed.
The Steelers defensive line likely includes Ogunjobi, Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams and potentially Leal this season. Adams, Loudermilk and Leal will be competing for the final roster spots as the team looks to find their best 53.
Guy would likely walk into the roster as someone expected to make the team, and become an instant part of the team's pass-rushing unit on the inside.
