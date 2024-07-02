Analyst Makes Historic Prediction About Steelers QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the talent and maybe the opportunity to break the norm in the NFL, setting a new bar that will be remembered in league history for the rest of time. And all it's going to take is quality quarterback play from not one, but two of their new passers.
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr recently appeared on the MMQB podcast, highlighting some of the bold predictions for the upcoming season. On that list sits the Steelers quarterback situation, which includes Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But Orr doesn't see this team as a one-quarterback system, and believes they have a chance to break the mold in 2024.
"Picture third-and-six from the opponent’s 45-yard line. Russell Wilson in the shotgun, Justin Fields lined up like a running back next to him, and then you can do zone-read action," Orr said. "Think about how many more people in that intermediate area have to be aware and focused and hesitant about what’s going on. Is Justin Fields gonna get the ball and run? Justin Fields is back there, I gotta devote more people to coverage, there’s more people back."
Orr believes the Steelers have the quarterbacks in place to be the NFL's first successful two-QB team in 2024. That would require Wilson and Fields to work together, likely with Wilson as the starter and Fields coming off the bench. Both would be used to their strengths, meaning Fields's opportunities would come when his athleticism was needed - but wouldn't ignore his arm in the process.
"I can’t believe we’re not doing this yet. I can’t believe we’re not there. I feel like once teams get there, it just makes all the sense in the world," Orr said.
There's some expectation that the Steelers will view Fields as their next starter following the 2024 season, but for right now, Wilson is the front-runner in the QB battle. So, if they want to get some game tape of Fields before a potential extension, putting him on the field during games would help guide their decision.
Right now, it's hard to tell whether or not the Steelers are considering a two-quarterback offense. General manager Omar Khan dropped a nugget about new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith creating something "special" for the two of them, but until we get closer to the season, all we can do is guess that he was talking about packages for Fields.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Lose Millions in NFL Lawsuit
- Dolphins Write Slams Steelers
- Former Steelers WR, Jason Kelce Exchange Blows
- Steelers Unsure of George Pickens Future
- Russell Wilson Toxic?