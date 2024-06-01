Steelers WRs, QBs Starting to Impress
PITTSBURGH -- With offseason workouts underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the biggest questions being asked are about how the team is gelling.
Can their new-look offense build chemistry and improve under coordinator Arthur Smith? With a new starting quarterback and plenty of new offensive weapons, the Steelers are seemingly making some strides in OTAs.
It certainly helps that the quarterback situation is settling down as well. The new quarterback room of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have now gotten two weeks of reps in with a majority of their targets come the regular season - and both Wilson and Fields look much more comfortable already.
The wide receiver room may still need some improvements, but they are starting to impress nonetheless. Even without George Pickens on the field, some of the new additions are coming into their own. With the likes of Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller, and Van Jefferson all vying for the number two job behind Pickens, can one of them stand out and steal the job?
With rookie Zach Frazier being taken in the second round, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would be the week one starter under center. Nate Herbig is intent on disrupting this plan, however, and is heavily involved so far in OTA's. Is there a competition brewing between these two? Should there be?
