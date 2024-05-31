Steelers' Darnell Washington Expecting Breakout Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had very specific and limited plans for rookie tight end Darnell Washington last year but the winds of change have swept through the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and Washington believes that will lead to an increased role for him in the offense.
The Steelers have brought in some new coaches, the most notable of which was new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who has a reputation as a run-first play-caller who loves to lead an imposing, physical unit. Washington fits the bill and hopes that these first few practices are the springboard to a breakout year.
"I'd say this year is different for me because I know the ropes of the NFL a little more. Last year was my rookie year so I was going into it like 'I don't really know what this is like.' This year, I feel like I have more of a grasp on things," Washington said. "Personally, I do [expect a big year]. At the same time, I still have to build trust with the OC for him to call what he wants to call, still got to build trust with the QBs, but yeah I think so."
There are a few specific reasons why Washington believes Smith's offense will play to his skill set. There's an expanded route tree for tight ends, more formations that use multiple tight ends and Washington's own expanding skill set that includes some cleaner route-running and a better understanding of what it takes to be an impact player in the NFL.
"For me it's very exciting to be in a very tight end-friendly offense. Just some different schemes from last year," Washington said. "Going against our defense, they expect it to be like last year but when you change it up, it's an adjustment for them as well. But it's still very exciting."
Washington's impact was confined mostly to blocking last season. According to Pro Football Focus, 71% of his offensive snaps were spent as a blocker, either in the pass game or run game. There will still be a heavy emphasis on the run as Washington enters year two, now with Smith calling the plays, but he believes the Steelers will have new wrinkles lined up for him as a pass-catcher as well.
"It's very exciting, just getting a chance to show that," Washington said. "Last year, I ain't say I had a big impact in that role but I feel like I'm going to have a little bit bigger part in that role coming up. I feel like it's going to be an exciting year for that and I just can't wait."
