Former WR Pushing Steelers to Sign Michael Thomas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have improved greatly during this offseason. Their quarterbacks, offensive line, and middle linebacker groups are much better than last year, just to name a few upgrades.
Despite this, the Steelers still have a positional need at wide receiver. The departure of Diontae Johnson leaves a real void in terms of talented receivers with playmaking abilities. Third round draft pick Roman Wilson certainly has potential, but he's yet to play an NFL snap.
Which is why there are some, like former Steelers' receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who think the Steelers should add another playmaker. Sanders even had a suggestion for who he thinks would be the perfect fit: Michael Thomas. On an appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Sanders didn't hesitate listing his former teammate as an option for Pittsburgh.
"When I was with him down in New Orleans, the way he prepares. I've never met a guy, besides myself and Antonio Brown, who every practice, every single rep, he's going full speed," Sanders said to host Kay Adams.
Sanders may speak fondly of him, but there's no doubting that Thomas has had a rough go the last few seasons. Injuries have seriously derailed his career and many have long forgotten the time when he was an elite pass catcher.
There was a time, in 2018 and 2019, when Thomas led the league in receptions and receiving yards. Since then, he's only been able to play in 20 games over the last four seasons.
If the Steelers could guarantee that Thomas was healthy, he could be worth taking a flyer on. He's still 31 years old, is a physically imposing receiver, and should have something to give if he gets the all clear. The Steelers could use another threat for Russell Wilson or Justin Fields to throw to, and perhaps Michael Thomas is the perfect choice.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Former Steelers DT Arrested for Animal Cruelty
- Donte Jackson Reveals Steelers CB Plan
- Giants Sign Former Steelers DB
- Steelers Rookie Impressing After Position Change
- Steelers Get Contract Price For Broncos WR