Steelers' Russell Wilson Opens Up About Being Booed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took a huge risk against the New York Jets. The team was 4-2 with quarterback Justin Fields under center. But with veteran Russell Wilson fully healthy, head coach Mike Tomlin turned the offense over to him. The move drew criticism and skepticism, but Tomlin was proved correct with a 37-15 victory in Wilson's debut.
That's not to say Wilson's first game with the Steelers went smooth from start to finish. The first quarter was a struggle for him, and after a few three and outs, the Pittsburgh crowd grew restless. Boos rained down on Wilson and chants for fellow QB Justin Fields followed.
While Wilson won the crowd over after settling in to the game, getting booed in your team debut can't be a great experience. Following the game, he was asked how he was able to overcome the early trouble on the field and the poor reception from the fans on-hand. Wilson's answers wer
"I really believe in being neutral," he said. "Not being too high, not being too low. My old mental coach (Trevor Moawad) who passed away a couple years ago used to always say 'stay the course.' Coming into this game, we had a couple of things early we could've had. I felt like it was playoff baseball, I said out there. In the sense of, i started off 0 for 2. And then, it felt like I was going to get hot."
And that feeling turned into reality quickly for Wilson. He finished the game 16 of 29 passing for 264 yards, with two passing touchdowns and one on the ground. The 37-point effort was just the fourth time the Steelers have surpassed 30 points since November of 2022.
"Every game is different," he said. "Every game has its own story. Every game has different moments in it. You catch the wave, and once you find it you don't let go."
Wilson didn't let go in his first start of the season, and because of it he is likely the Steelers' starter for the rest of the season. With the team now 5-2, Russ has a chance to propel this team into contention for the division title and a Super Bowl run as he settles into the starting QB role.
