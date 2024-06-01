Steelers Nearly Landed 49ers WR

All Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a deal in place for another star wideout.

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch for a 76-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hunting for another starting wide receiver since before the NFL Draft, and nearly had one complete before it fell through.

All Steelers has been reporting for months that the Steelers have had interest in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and that a source inside the building felt confident a deal would get done. Now, according to NFL insider Michael Lombardi, it's been brought to light that that deal almost happened.

On the GM Shuffle podcast, Lombardi said that a deal was in place between the Steelers and 49ers during the NFL Draft, but it fell apart late, ending conversations.

"There was talk that at the draft that Pittsburgh thought they had made a trade,” Lombardi said. "Whether it was for Deebo or whether it was for Aiyuk, I don’t know. But then things kind of fell apart late"

With the 49ers signing Jauan Jennings to a two-year extension, the possibility of making a trade happen still feels alive, but it's unknown how open either side is to negotiating after things stopped.

The Steelers are still likely to add another wide receiver this offseason, with Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel seemingly their best - and possibly their most available - options.

