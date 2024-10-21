Russell Wilson Praises Steelers QB Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their second straight game after the first start for Russell Wilson as a Pittsburgh Steeler ended in a 37-15 win for the Steelers.
Wilson was named the starting quarterback after Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 start to open the season. While they had a strong start, none of their wins with the exception of the Las Vegas Raiders were convincing.
Wilson was able to lead the Steelers to their 5th win of the season, putting them in first place in the AFC North. Wilson threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover to lead the Steelers to their second convincing win of the season.
During the postgame press conference, Wilson was asked about the move that led him to the starting job.
First, Wilson addressed that he felt their was no ill will between the two quarterbacks.
"You know, we are in a tremendous situation where we are," Wilson said. "You know I think there's a lot of outside noise that makes it seem like it's a negative thing and this rivalry internally, but it's not man.
"I have to give Justin Fields credit, man, just all the things he was able to do, how great he's been playing. He inspires me everyday, how he works. Vice versa. We have a great relationship.
When it came to Wilson evaluating how he thought of Fields talent wise, he had the ultimate praise for his fellow player.
"He's a tremendous quarterback, he's a franchise quarterback. He's a leader, he's got all the intangibles." Wilson said. "Whatever I can give to him and show him and just be around him, that's part of my job."
Wilson will likely be the starter in their matchup next Monday night when the Steelers host the Giants, but it is encouraging that the culture in their quarterback room is trending positive regardless of personnel moves.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!