Insider Believes Steelers WR Trade Coming Soon

The Pittsburgh Steelers are believed to still be in the market for a wideout.

Noah Strackbein

Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for another star wide receiver to pair with George Pickens, and from the beginning of their hunt, San Francisco felt like the perfect match for either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel.

During the NFL Draft, the Steelers and 49ers were reportedly very close to a deal to send one of their star wideouts to Pittsburgh. Now, with OTAs finishing up and the 49ers striking a deal with Jauan Jennings instead of Aiyuk, it once again feels like a trade could be back on the table between the two sides.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo said he believes a trade is still very likely to happen for the Steelers and that the 49ers remain the team to watch.

"I think [Brandon] Aiyuk or [Deebo] Samuel. Given what the 49ers have done, drafting Ricky Pearsall in the first round, signing [Jauan] Jennings," Fittipaldo said. "I think there’s another shoe to drop out there in San Francisco. They have too many good receivers, and they’re not gonna be able to pay all of them."

The Steelers would certainly benefit from teaming Pickens up with either Aiyuk or Samuel. Right now, Aiyuk is looking for a contract and Samuel has two years left on his current deal. Both wideouts will most likely cost a hefty trade package plus a nearly $30 million per year contract.

